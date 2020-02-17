Kerala Police excludes beef from menu in training campaigns

A+ A-

Thrissur: Beef has always been a topic of controversy in India.

In a circular released by the Kerala Police Academy on 15 February “beef has been omitted from the menu in canteens at the training campaigns across the state.”

The department faced a huge backlash after it said it would exclude beef from the menu for its new batch of trainees.

Though academy authorities had made it clear that there is no prohibition on beef being served to trainees, yet sources have complained about the hugely popular dish being left out.

Non-Ministry of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan also slammed the ruling CPI (M)-led Left government in Kerala over the reports, saying that it is raking up the issue for political gains.

The police, however, rejected the reports of exclusion of beef from the menu and said any such reports are false.

Meanwhile, the academy has also increased the mess fee from 2000 to 6000 rupees.

This is not the first time since beef was omitted from the menu; earlier in 2015, there was an ‘unofficial ban’ on meat since 2015 in the canteen at Kerala Police Academy.

In 2017, the BJP-led government banned cattle slaughter. Political parties held protests by holding beef festivals.

Intern Anhaar Majid