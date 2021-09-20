Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka, Arjun, Rahul’s earnings per week on show

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is sailing towards its finale which will be aired September 26. From Rohit Shetty‘s amazing hosting skills, interesting ensemble of participants to the daredevil and adventurous stunts, KKK 11 has been creating abuzz for many reasons ever since it was announced.

This year, the show saw Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Mahekk Chahal, performing dangerous stunts.

After many elimination rounds, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally got its top five fearless, strong and confident contestants — Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani.

Let’s take a look at how much these five finalists have been charging per week, which means their remuneration for two episodes. According to reports, Rahul Vaidya is the highest paid contestant on the show followed by Divyanka Tripathi. While Rahul has been reportedly charging Rs 15 lakhs, Divyanka has been paid Rs 10 lakhs per episode. Take a look at list below:

Khatron Ke Khiladi Finalists Remuneration

CONTESTANT NAME SALARY PER WEEK 1. Rahul Vaidya Rs 30 Lakhs 2. Divyanka Tripathi Rs 20 Lakhs 3. Arjun Bijlani Rs 14 Lakhs 4. Shweta Tiwari Rs 8 Lakhs 5. Vishal Aditya Singh Nearly Rs 7 Lakhs

KKK 11 winner

According to social media buzz, either Divyanka Tripathi or Arjun Bijlani is expected to lift the coveted trophy this year.