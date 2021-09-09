Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: TOP 2 contestants, finale date, & more

Mumbai: India’s popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has been ruling hearts of its viewers ever since its premiere. From Rohit Shetty‘s amazing hosting to celebrities performing dangerous stunts, each and every detail of the show has created abuzz among audience making it one of the much-loved shows on small screen.

Several Indian celebrities including — Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh took part in this season. All of them were in Cape Town, South Africa in April this year for the show’s shoot which was wrapped up on June 21.

KKK 11 is slowly inching towards its grand finale. With Anushka Sen’s elimination, a total of 8 contestants are left in the show will battle to grab Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s precious trophy — Arjun Bijlani

Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Sana Makbul.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalists

There have been speculations that Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani are the top five contestants of the show. A few days ago, top three contestants were also revealed–Divyanka, Vishal and Arjun.

Who reached top 2?

Recently, the contestants played for Ticket To Finale, which was won by Divyanka. As per the latest reports, apart from Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani is among the top two contestants.



Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani (Instagram)

KKK11 eliminated contestants

Saurabh Raj Jain Aastha Gill Nikki Tamboli Mahek Chahal Anushka Sen

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale date

According to various reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale will be taking place on 25-26 September 2021. However, an official announcement on the same is still awaited.

KKK 11 airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.