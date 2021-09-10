Bigg Boss 15: Premiere date, timings and theme of the show

Mumbai: One of the much-awaited reality shows on Indian television Bigg Boss 15 is all set to roll soon after the Karan Johar-host OTT version ends. Ahead of its premiere, Salman Khan’s show is creating much abuzz among audience with its interesting promos and speculative names of the contestants.

The fans have been quite excited about the new season of the popular reality show. And while the audience is looking forward for Bigg Boss 15 to go on air, many names from industry like — Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda, Gulki Joshi and others are being speculated who might enter the show.

Bigg Boss 15 theme

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 recently dropped a new promo of the show. The teaser had Rekha becoming a part of the show and Salman was visibly excited to collaborate with her.

For the unversed Rekha had lent her voice for BB 15 promos. In the promo, Salman was seen walking in a jungle following a voice and looked a little confused. And while he stops in front of a tree, he is surprised and excited after he hears Rekha’s voice from the tree. In fact, the Dabangg star also referred to her as the ‘vishwa-sundari’.

Well, while the promo has given a glimpse of Rekha’s collaboration with BB15, it also dropped hints about the theme of the show.

Apparently, the new season of Bigg Boss 15 will have a ‘jungle theme’. The upcoming season is going to be ‘hatke’ as the contestants will first have to cross this forest to enter the house.

Bigg Boss 15 date and time

If the latest reports are to be believed, BB 15 will premiere on Colors TV on 3rd October at 9 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and the Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Take a look at the tentative list of contestants who are expected to take part in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, according to various reports. However, the final official list is yet to be announced.

BB 15 contestants list