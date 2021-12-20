KTR slams Kishan Reddy, lists 20 roads shut by defense authority

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao and Union Minister of Tourism Kishan Reddy have been hitting headlines for being critical of each other’s government.

In a recent spat, between the two ministers, KTR had accused defense authorities of shutting down roads in the city and violating the rules of the local military authority. He stated that the closure of roads in the Secunderabad cantonment is causing “heartburn” to commuters.

He also suggested that the SBC should be merged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) if they are unable to provide basic facilities to the people.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, KTR tagged the defense minister Rajnath Singh and alleged that his (Rajnath’s) junior, Kishan Reddy, was unaware of ground realities.

Dear Sri @kishanreddybjp Garu,



You wanted me to furnish the list of roads closed illegally within the Secunderabad Cantonment area



Here it is 👇 Hope you can do justice and ensure LMA reopens all roads immediately for the benefit of Millions of our citizens

On Sunday, Reddy in an interaction with the media slammed KCR and asked him to release the list of roads that had allegedly been closed by the defense authorities. He also slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samhiti government alleging that the chief minister of the state was carrying out a false and poisonous campaign against the central government.

“The Municipal Minister is asking to hand over the Defence area. They are unable to maintain the roads in already handed over areas like Malkajgiri and now they are asking for the Defence area. Let the Minister list out the names of the roads in the cantonment areas,” Reddy had stated.

On Monday KTR released a list of 20 roads that have allegedly been illegally closed after the center dismissed his claims saying only two roads have been shut.

The list marked and included seven roads that were closed earlier but were later opened taking the tally of roads that have been illegally shut at one point of time to 27. The tweet listed out the roads with serial numbers that were marked on a map for reference.

The roads that have been shut include, Amherst road, holy trinity, Ammuguda road, Lake line road, Holy Trinity road, Balaklava road to Ammuguda link road, among many others.