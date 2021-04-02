‘Loser BJP’s last resort’: Badruddin Ajmal attacks BJP over EVM ‘theft’

Hyderabad: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal on Friday hit out at BJP after an EVM was found in a BJP candidate’s car in Karimganj district of Assam.

The MP from Dhubri took to Twitter and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has failed in all its tactics and has now resorted to EVM theft.

“Polarisation? Failed. Buying votes? Failed. Buying candidates? Failed. Jumle-baazi? Failed. Double CMs? Failed. Doublespeak on CAA? Failed,” the MP wrote in a tweet.

He added, “Loser BJP’s last resort: steal the EVMs” and called it “Murder of democracy”.

Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after some Congress and AIUDF supporters spotted a BJP candidate’s vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

On Friday, the Election Commission ordered a repoll at a polling station in Ratabari seat, from where the EVM was taken.

In a statement, the EC said the presiding officer and three other officials have been placed under suspension.

“Although seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No. 149- Indira M.V. School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution,” the poll panel said.