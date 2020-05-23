Love trumped hate: Shrine arranges sehar, iftar for 500 Muslims

SRINAGAR: Cutting across religious lines during lockdown, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir sets an example of communal harmony by turning into quarantine facility and preparing food for about 500 Muslims amid Ramadan.

One of the most revered Hindu shrines, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine had converted its Aashirwad Bhawan, which has a capacity of 500 beds into a quarantine facility in March in view of COVID-19.

According to Chief executive officer of the board Ramesh Kumar quoted as saying to Hindustan Times, the shrine has been working overnight to provide Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and iftar to the quarantined ‘Rozedaar’ Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Those brought to Aashirwad Bhawan are mostly labourers, who are fasting during the month of Ramazan. So, we decided to provide them sehri and iftari everyday,” said the CEO.

Flavour of unity

In the name of religion, some people play politics with an agenda and do not want communities to come together.

However, there are also people who send out a message of love and unity.

Earlier, members of the Muslim community helped perform the last rites of Hindu neighbour in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Burqa-clad Imrana Saifi went viral after her photographs of sanitising Nav Durga Temple in North Delhi’s Nehru Vihar were posted on social media.

A Hindu family arranges Iftar for a Muslim who were stranded due to lockdown.

A Hindu stranded in Jammu and Kashmir for 40 days in Muslims family served with proper vegetarian meal when it was the Navaratri fasting period.

