Lucky Ali’s death rumours spread like wildfire; Nafisa Ali reacts

Mumbai: Bollywood’s iconic singer Lucky Ali’s death rumours started doing rounds on internet on Tuesday evening, leaving netizens into tizzy. Reacting to the reports, many fans started expressing their condolences on social media.

Amid these rumours, veteran actress and Lucky’s friend Nafisa Ali took to Twitter to clarify that the singer is in good health. Lucky is currently in his Bengaluru farmhouse with his family. Nafisa wrote that she talked to Lucky on Tuesday afternoon, May 4, and he was fine.

What did Nafisa Ali tweet?

Commenting on one of the condolence tweets for Lucky Ali on Twitter, Nafisa Ali wrote late Tuesday night, “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health.”

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

Speaking to Times Of India, Nafisa said, “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.”

While many heartbroken fans poured in condolences after believing in rumours and reports of death of Lucky, a section of netizens kept calling it fake news.

More about Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali has been away from professional singing for sometime now. His last gig was “Safarnama” for the movie Tamasha (2015). Recently, he released his multi-lingual single Amaraya in collaboration with Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer.

The pop star of 90’s, Lucky Ali is making headlines since last year after a video of him singing his popular song O Sanam for a group of people in a non-formal set-up, went viral. Not just this, the singer bowled over his fans once again when he performed impromptu gig in Arambol village of Goa. The video was shared by Nafisa Ali on Instagram.