MANUU to begin Azad day celebrations from Nov 3

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will kick off the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India, from November 3 to 11.

The convenor of the Azad Day celebrations committee, Prof. Khaja Nasiruddi will inaugurate the celebrations by addressing the students of MANUU Model School in Vattepalli, near Falaknuma on November 3 at 11 am.

The Bait Bazi (poetry reciting competitions) will also be organized online from November 3 onwards at 11 am.

Also Read MANUU to restore shopping complex on campus

MANUU is organising a flurry of activities to commemorate the occasion. The Azad memorial lecture will also be organized on Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary on November 11, which is also celebrated as national education day.

Eminent legal expert and the Vice-Chancellor of Nalsar University, Prof. Faizan Mustafa will deliver the memorial lecture.

Dr A Nagender Reddy, Director, Salarjung Museum, Hyderabad and Dr S. Chinnam Reddy, Director, National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management will be the guests of honour. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan will be presiding over the lecture.