Maruti Suzuki launches the all-new Vitara Brezza petrol

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the prices of the all-new Vitara Brezza, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. In its newest form, compact SUV Vitara Brezza offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors and a host of new features. Equipped with the powerful 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine, it is sure to delight customers.

The compact SUV will be offered with a 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid.

Speaking at the launch of all-new Vitara Brezza, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become a highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response.”

The all-new compact SUV will be available in three new dual-tone color options – Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

Launched in 2016 the compact SUV became an instant hit as it took the market by storm, emerging as the most awarded compact SUV. It established Maruti Suzuki as a leader in the Utility Vehicle segment. Vitara Brezza’s dominance over the segment is evident from the fact that in less than 4 years of its launch it has sold over 500,000 units.