“Maulana Azad Virtual Museum” inaugurated at Urdu University

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 28th August 2020 7:17 pm IST
maulana azad virtual museum

Hyderabad: “Maulana Azad Virtual Museum” an online repository on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was inaugurated by Prof. S M Rahmathullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Maulana Azad National Urdu University today at 4.30 pm.

A one of kind virtual repository consists of rare audio visual content on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s speeches, lectures, articles, rare photographs is available on MANUU website manuu.edu.in.

Prof. S M Rahmathullah after inaugurating the repository paid rich tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and said that Maulana was the leading light of Indian freedom struggle and torch bearer of Hindu-Muslim Unity who laid strong foundation of higher education. He was rightly given the portfolio of the most important ministry, namely the Ministry of Education after Independence, and he left his foot prints as a thinker & philosopher of education, he added. A National University named after him is the right place of such a virtual museum, he remarked. The repository will be an authentic source of reference for researchers, he added.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c, said that Maulana Azad was one of the most important leaders of the twentieth century. He worked tirelessly to spread the message of national unity. MANUU fraternity will definitely enrich the museum, he hoped.

Prof. Mohd. Zafaruddin, Director, Centre for Urdu Culture Studies welcomed and convened the programme. He also spoke about multidimensional contributions made by Maulana Azad.

Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Mr. Rizwan Ahamd, Dr. Mohammad Kamil, Mr. Abrar Ahmed and others were also present.

The event was streamed live on IMC MANUU YouTube and Face book channels.

