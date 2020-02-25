Mosque in Delhi set on fire, bhagwa flag hoisted on minaret

Left: Hindutva goons climb mosque in Ashok Nagar to hoist bhagwa flag on minaret. Right: Inside picture of the mosque

A+ A-

Ashok Nagar: North East Delhi is boiling since Sunday with death toll reaching to 13 till 26th Feb. Social media is flooding with pictures of bleeding civilians and images of stone pelting, firing. As if the pictures weren’t enough, a mosque in Ashok Nagar was burnt down on Tuesday. A video shows men climbing up the minaret and hoisting Hanuman flag.

A mosque in Ashok nagar has been set on fire as violent protests continue across India's New Delhi, with the death toll rising to 10#Terrorism#DelhiRiots #delhivoilence pic.twitter.com/ffUP69seub — Idrees Abbas (@Itsmeidrees) February 25, 2020

Hindutva mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” paraded around the burning mosque, the wire reported. Shops within and around the masjid’s compound, including a footwear shop, were looted.

Also Read Delhi in grip of communal violence

‘We burnt down the Mazar’

Hindutva men admitted burning down the mosque. When ‘The Wire‘ approached some of the goons to talk about the violence they agreed to talk but on a condition to hide their faces from camera.

Delhi has witnessed intensified riots and targeted violence, since Sunday evening. It was triggered by BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘ultimatum’ to the Delhi Police that the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters and Jaffrabad and Chandbagh should be removed within three days.