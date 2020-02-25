menu
search
26 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Mosque in Delhi set on fire, bhagwa flag hoisted on minaret

Posted by Sana Sikander Updated: February 26, 2020, 1:21 am IST
Mosque in Delhi set on fire, bhagwa flag hoisted on minaret
Left: Hindutva goons climb mosque in Ashok Nagar to hoist bhagwa flag on minaret. Right: Inside picture of the mosque

Ashok Nagar: North East Delhi is boiling since Sunday with death toll reaching to 13 till 26th Feb. Social media is flooding with pictures of bleeding civilians and images of stone pelting, firing. As if the pictures weren’t enough, a mosque in Ashok Nagar was burnt down on Tuesday. A video shows men climbing up the minaret and hoisting Hanuman flag.

Hindutva mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” paraded around the burning mosque, the wire reported. Shops within and around the masjid’s compound, including a footwear shop, were looted.

Also Read
Delhi in grip of communal violence

‘We burnt down the Mazar’

Hindutva men admitted burning down the mosque. When ‘The Wire‘ approached some of the goons to talk about the violence they agreed to talk but on a condition to hide their faces from camera.

Delhi has witnessed intensified riots and targeted violence, since Sunday evening. It was triggered by BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘ultimatum’ to the Delhi Police that the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters and Jaffrabad and Chandbagh should be removed within three days.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved