‘My Pappa Strongest’, writes Gauahar Khan as her father gets hospitalized

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan seeks prayers from her fans and followers as her father Zafar Khan got hospitalised. However, the cause of his illness has not been revealed.

Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Gauahar Khan has shared a series of pictures from the hospital where she is seen sitting beside her father. The actress is looking very stressed and requested fans to pray for him. “My Lifeline, My Pappa,” she captioned one picture where she can be seen holding her father’s hand.

Gauahar Khan shares a close bond with her father and often shares posts about how she is extremely proud to be his daughter.

Gauahar Khan shares unseen pic with her dad

On Wednesday, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture from her vidaai ceremony. In the picture, we can see Gauahar hugging her father tightly as he kissed her cheeks. Alongside it, Gauahar wrote, “A father’s kiss. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much #Mypapastrongest.”

Recently, she also posted a picture of herself and Zaid Darbar with her dad on his birthday and wrote, “To the coolest dad ever . My father , My friend , My forever . I love you Pappa. May Allah grant u the longest, healthiest life . Ameen . The Z’s in my life . ♥️ @zaid_darbar 😘 #ZafarAhmedKhan . Happy birthday Pappa.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25 in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Projects in her kitty

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan was last seen in a web series Tandav. The series also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Anup Soni, Kritika Kamra, Sandhya Mridul and Sarah Jane Dias. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

Apart from that she has her hands full with web series.