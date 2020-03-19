New Madina College Principal, lecturers booked for malpractice

Hyderabad: A college in city has landed in trouble after the college Principal, three staffers were caught red-handed writing examination papers for eight students on Wednesday.

The Malpractice came to light after the vigilance flying squad made a surprise visit to the New Madina Junior College, located in Tolichowki.

The Golconda Police arrested the college principal Shoib Tanveer and staffers Shabha, Shahida Shareen and Syed Kaleemuddin besides booking the eight students for Malpractice, arresting four of them. Cases were also registered against the accused by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination officers.

Two students who were minors were handed over to their parents while two others are absconding.

“On reaching the centre with cops, it was discovered that the principal and management of the said college were writing answers on behalf of eight students. The principal had entered into a deal with students for a certain amount,” said B Jayaprada Bai, District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) of Hyderabad.

Tip-off received

According to a source, the DIEO said the officials received a tip-off about the organized malpractice. “They were said to have written answers on behalf of these students for at least three exams. But we could only catch them red-handed today.”

In the meantime, TSBIE commissioner, Syed Omer Jaleel, has issued a show-cause notice to the New Madina college seeking a response within three days on why should not the board cancel the college’s affiliation for its involvement in Malpractice.

Notice from Board

“The taskforce team along with officials of TSBIE visited your college and found organised malpractice activities at the exam center. The college management has admitted to these illegal activities. So, the secretary/correspondent of the college is directed to show cause, why your affiliation should not be cancelled,” read the notice from the board.

