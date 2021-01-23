No Bachchans in Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a low-key wedding on January 24 in Alibaug.

The couple will tie knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. The Coolie No 1 actor has invited a total of 50 guests keeping in mind the safety restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

As per latest report, no member from Bachchan’s family are invited to Varun Dhawan’s intimate wedding. Producer Pahlaj Nihalani who is a close friend of David Dhawan, Govinda and Boney Kapoor are too not the invitees at the wedding.

Also Read: From SRK to Katrina, B-town stars who will attend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal private wedding

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Boney’s son Arjun Kapoor is invited. Boney is not. No one from Anil Kapoor’s family is invited either. On the other hand dress designer Manish Malhotra who is related to Varun’s mother is invited, and so are Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. No member from the Bachchan family is invited for the wedding.”

A leading producer who has known the Dhawan closely for years, “This wedding is an encore of the Abhishek-Aishwarya wedding. It’s going to leave a lot of David’s friends permanently pissed off.”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal wedding date locked; details inside

Other popular tinsel town celebs including filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are expected to attended the much-awaited wedding. Apart from these, the guest list also includes Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, and Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others in the guest list of Varun Dhawan.

On Friday, Varun Dhawan hosted a bachelor’s party in Alibaug. Sangeet or Mehendi will be held today.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, childhood sweethearts, were reportedly meant to marry last year but were forced to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.