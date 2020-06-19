No entry for visitors in Hyderabad Hajj House after COVID case

Hyderabad: After an employee of the Waqf Board tested positive for coronavirus, all the departments of the Hajj House are being sanitized. Board chairman Mohammed Saleem has directed the officials to sanitize all the departments of the Waqf Board and to ensure that every worker of the Board uses mask and maintains social distancing.

Masks and sanitizers ordered

Waqf Board has ordered 2000 masks and a large number of sanitizers so that they can be used by every worker in all sections of the Board.

Attender tests positive

An attender of Waqf Board was found to be COVID positive and a retired executive officer died of illness on Wednesday. Soon after the case came to light, alert was sounded in all the offices of Minority Welfare Department located in Hajj House building. Every institution began sanitization work. According to sources, corona scare forced several workers of Hajj House premises to return to their homes after putting their attendance.

Also Read Hyderabad: Coronavirus enters TS Waqf Board

No entry for visitors

Entry of visitors has been banned in Hajj House building. They will be allowed only after the complete sanitization of the building. Establishment section which is on 2nd floor of the building has been completely sealed.

Building being sanitized

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Abdul Hamid has sent a detailed report about the case and precautionary measures taken by the Department to the secretary minority welfare Ahmad Nadeem. Mohammed Saleem briefed Special Secretary to Chief Minister K Bhoopal Reddy and secretary minority welfare Ahmad Nadeem about the situation on phone. The authorities have directed the officials to undertake complete sanitization of the building and to take all precautionary measures in the departments.

Other staff members developing symptoms

The case of the attender, aged 62, testing positive for the virus, came to light after his leave application along with COVID-19 positive report was submitted to the department. Some of the other staff members are also reported to be developing initial symptoms of the disease.

Siasat rings alarm bells

Siasat had already rang alarm bells when it reported earlier about the social distancing and other norms not being strictly followed at Hajj House.

Source: Siasat news