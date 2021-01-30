Nora Fatehi’s upcoming album ‘Chhod Denge’ is all about ‘heartbreak & revenge’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is all set to sizzle in another music album presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series which has reportedly been shot across Rajasthan in October last year.

Titled as ‘Chhod Denge’, the music single is directed by Arvindr Khaira, composed by musician duo Sachet-Parampara, sung by Parampara and the lyrics have been penned by Yogesh Dubey. Chhod Denge is a song of heartbreak and revenge which is narrated in the form of a dance video.

Raising the mercury! #NoraFatehi sizzles in this still from her latest single #ChhodDenge. pic.twitter.com/cr3sMzCnMB — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 30, 2021

Interestingly, Nora even teased her fans on Instagram yesterday with a post that read, “Im not real big on Repentance… I like Revenge better… And trust me… It will be served.”

Nora will be seen delivering sporting multiple looks ranging from glamorous, ethereal and fierce in the video. She will deliver a never before seen intense performance!

The makers will soon announce the release date of this Nora Fatehi starrer number.

Speaking about other professional commitements, Nora Fatehi will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. Besides Nora, the film also features Ajay Degn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.