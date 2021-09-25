NSUI calls for bandh on September 27, against Inter first-year exam

Hyderabad: National Students Union of India (NSUI) has called for a bandh of educational institutions in Telangana, coinciding with Bharat Bandh on September 27 against the government to withdraw its decision to conduct exams for intermediate first-year students of the 2020-21 batch and promote them with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

“NSUI State President Venkat Balmoor and the NSUI team submitted a petition to Telangana Board of Intermediate Secretary Omar Jalil to withdraw the Intermediate Examination notification released yesterday and promote the students for the second year without conducting the examinations,” tweeted NSUI.

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 in Telangana will be held from October 25, 2021, to November 2, 2021. Examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon.

Balmoor said that the Telangana government had earlier promised to promote these students. “If the exams for first-year students are conducted from October 25, what time will be left for them to prepare for their second-year exams which would be due in another five months”.

“Also, they need to prepare for IIT, AIEE, JEE, NEET, EAMCET, and other entrance tests. This will cause immense stress on the students,” Venkat said.

He stated if the government fails to withdraw the examination schedule, the NSUI state unit will launch state-wide agitations for the cause of the students.

In conclusion, the NSUI state president also said the bandh is also against the anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the BJP and TRS governments at the centre and in the state respectively.