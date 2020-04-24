Over 100 FIRs against Arnab Goswami across the country

NEW DELHI: More than 100 FIRs have been lodged against Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in less than two days across the country.

Goswami has invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders for his remarks aimed at the party President Sonia Gandhi during a debate programme ‘Puchhta Hai Bharat’ on Republic Bharat — the Hindi wing of Republic TV in the wake of the Palghar lynching of Hindu Sadhus on April 16.

The FIRs have been lodged in Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana and the editor and anchor journalist has been booked under bailable offences of sections 153A, 505, and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Aggrieved against registration of over 100 FIRs against him, the Republic TV editor-in-chief moved the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah will hear the case on April 24, Friday at 10.30 am through video conferencing.

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami’s car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. Both the attackers have been arrested.

