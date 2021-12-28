Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over Haridwar hate conclave

Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned the senior-most Indian diplomat at the High Commission located in Islamabad, asking him to convey their “serious concerns” over comments passed by Hindutva leaders at a three-day “religious assembly” in Hardiwar, calling for attacks on Muslims and their religious institutions.

India’s charge d’affaires M Suresh Kumar was summoned by the Pakistani officials on Monday afternoon. Concerns were raised over speeches given by the religious leaders who were filled with hate and called for violent attacks on Muslims and other religious minorities.

In an official statement, the Pakistan ministry said, “Today, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and asked to convey the Government of Pakistan’s serious concerns to the Government of India over the widely reported open calls by Hindutva proponents for carrying out genocide of Indian Muslims.

Foreign ministries often give out critical statements but summoning an Indian diplomat is a rarity. Although India has often given critical statements and summoned Pakistan’s diplomats over various issues in the past.

In their statement, the Pakistan foreign ministry said, “a toxic narrative against minorities, particularly Muslims…has become a norm”. It added that the country expects India to launch probes into the hate speeches and take measures to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur.

The Dharma Sansad- A hate conclave

Outrage broke out in India after videos from a three-day hate conclave organised by Yati Narsinghanand, Hindutva flag bearer, and hate-monger, surfaced on social media. The “dharma sansad” in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, held between December 17-19, witnessed calls by Hindutva leaders to attack minorities, particularly Muslims, and their religious spaces, with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

Several prominent Hindutva leaders addressed the conclave and made provocative remarks and gave open genocidal calls against Muslims.

Following the outrage, cases were booked against a few in connection with the hate speeches. Swami Dharamdas and Sadhvi Annapurna, along with Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (Waseem Rizvi) were booked by the police.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language).

However, none of the speakers has been summoned by the police so far.

Several Opposition leaders have voiced their opinion against the hate conclave, but there has been no official condemnation from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party.