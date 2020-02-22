Pathan, Amulya remarks an attempt to deflect anti-CAA movement?

A+ A-

Hyderabad: As the country is facing a widespread protest against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens), a few political leaders and teenage activists are making contentious remarks in an attempt to divert the public attention from protests against the new citizenship law.

On Thursday, a young woman had triggered national outrage by raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan in Bengaluru during a protest meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR, where All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also present.

A few days before Amulya’s remarks AIMIM leader Waris Pathan had reportedly uttered the disgusting, “15 crore will overshadow 100 crore” remark while addressing an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally at Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) in North Karnataka.

Both the provocative statements were made at an AIMIM organized meeting at Karnataka.

The question is: Are these attacks a desperate attempt by a section of the society to divert attention from the continued protests against the CAA?

Amulya, the 19-year-old college student, is an active anti-establishment protester, online and offline whereas Waris Pathan is a senior MIM leader and a former legislator.

These controversial statements have given a chance to the ruling saffron party to train guns at anti-CAA-NRC and NPR demonstrators who have been holding rallies all over the country in a democratic manner.

The Muslim community strongly believes that the new law is against the democratic norms and especially targetted against them.