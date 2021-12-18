Pawandeep, Arunita’s wedding photo takes internet by storm

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12‘s Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal continue to be in limelight post their stint in the singing reality show. One of the most happening and loved jodis in the music industry, AruDeep won millions of hearts with their singing talent and of course with their adorable chemistry on the music reality show. Be it their duets, appearances on various reality shows or their romantic vibes, the two youngsters often grab headlines.

Now, a fan-made photoshopped picture of Pawandeep and Arunita is going viral on the internet. The picture which shows the duo as bride and groom has sent internet by storm. It is being widely shared on social media fan pages.

On the work front, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were last seen in music video ‘Manzoor Dil’ which was loved by many. The way Pawandeep goes down on their knees to propose to Arunita and promise to remain with her forever left everyone spellbound. Post this, their eager fans and admirers were looking forward to see them together in such many more videos.

Pawandeep Rajan’s romantic song Fursat was finally released on December 16, 2021. The song features Chitra Shukla and has managed to receive a warm reception from fans. However, fans missed Arunita in it.