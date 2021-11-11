PhonePe invites applications for Customer Service Advisor posts

Bangalore: PhonePe, India’s leading digital payment platform has invited applications to fill the posts of Customer Service Advisor.

As per the information provided on the official website of the PhonePe, the company is looking for Mutual Funds’ Specialists for the Inhouse Customer Experience team.

The responsible of the specialist will be to resolve the customers’ queries related to mutual funds.

The candidates must have excellent written and verbal communication. They should possess experience of 0-2 years in customer facing roles.

Apart from it, they should also clear NISM certification.

Successful candidates will get the following benefits.

Insurance Benefits

Medical Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Accidental Insurance, Life Insurance

Wellness Program

Employee Assistance Program, Onsite Medical Center, Emergency Support System

Parental Support

Maternity Benefit, Paternity Benefit Program, Adoption Assistance Program, Day-care Support Program

Mobility Benefits

Relocation benefits, Transfer Support Policy, Travel Policy

Retirement Benefits

Employee PF Contribution, Flexible PF Contribution, Gratuity, NPS, Leave Encashment

Other Benefits

Higher Education Assistance, Car Lease, Mobile & Broadband Reimbursements, Salary Advance Policy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the PhonePe website (click here).