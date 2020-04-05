PM Modi indirectly observes BJP foundation day

NEW DELHI: 6th April is a very important day for the Bharatiya Janata Party workers across the country because on this day in 1980, the ruling saffron party was established.

Foe the last few years, the saffron party’s foundation day celebration was a grand affair.

With an aim to make its foundation day a grand event, the party workers organised rallies, hoists the party flags, and various programmes and activities.

39 years ago on this day, @BJP4India was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/fBHp3fBQ2a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

Glimpses of BJP Foundation Day celebrations in Mumbai. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/4tmVTDWbzf #BJPMahaMelava pic.twitter.com/I8WgRXE0aD — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) April 6, 2018

Indirect celebration

Though, BJP will not celebrates its 40th foundation day on Monday the way it was celebrated earlier due to the current lockdown imposed across the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic but indirectly makes the whole country celebrate the party’s founding day with the 9 pm plan.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized PM Modi asking if it is “hidden agenda of the party in the face of global calamity” to celebrate the party’s founding day on April 6 by making the citizens indirectly hold diyas to serve their purpose.

The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population.

2/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

Tweeting in Kannada, he questioned, “Did the PM misuse the corona crisis to observe BJP foundation day?” he wrote.

Week-long outreach programme

To celebrate the 40th foundation day of the BJP, party workers will engage in a week-long outreach programme across Uttar Pradesh.

The party workers will also undertake signature campaign to thank doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, policemen, sanitation workers, bank officials, postal department officials and employees other departments on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

In a video message on Friday, PM Modi urged the citizens to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for 9 minutes at 9:00 PM on April 5, Sunday, to display India’s collective resolve to defeat coronavirus.

