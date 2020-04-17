Police demand volunteers to maintain social distancing

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police warned the volunteers for violating COVID-19 police advisory and for not following the ‘social distancing’ norms while distributing food, groceries around the city.

The police further stated that volunteers have been regularly moving on roads, colonies and other areas for food distribution and not maintaining social distancing during the distributing, as in distressed situations during the lockdown period. This is not just the violation of social distancing rule but also the flouting of COVID-19 police advisory regulations.

Rule to be followed for food distribution

Announcing it strictly, a police official said, “It is to be noted, that anyone who wishes to distribute food to the poor, migrant workers, daily wage workers they should first:

Seek the permission of the local police SHO/ ACP /DCP

Intimate the local GHMC officials and COVID-19 control room of the local police, who would facilitate the proper distribution of the food as per the guidelines issued in the advisory

“Individuals, who violate the norms, would be booked under 188 IPC, section 3 of Epidemic disease act and section 51 clause B of Disaster management act, 2005”, police said in a media release.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also announced that no one would be allowed to give food or rice or any other eatable to the needy directly.

The people who wish to donate to the needy must hand over their goodies to GHMC officials who would hand over to the persons who need them the most.

