Police register FIR against MANUU VC under SC/ST Act

February 29, 2020

Hyderabad: After Assistant Professor at Maulana Azad Urdu National University (MANUU) Bonthu Kotaiah filed a complaint against Vice Chancellor, Aslam Parvaiz, and three other personnel of the University under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities)Act, an FIR has been registered against all four. Besides the SC/ST Act, they are likely to be charged with sections 499 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code which seek to punish people for defamation and also reprimand multiple perpetrators of a crime.

A press note from Kotaiah’s advocate, Karthik Navayan, states “Dr. B Koataiah, being a Dalit and leader of the Teachers Association is very vocal against the arbitrary attitude of university authorities. He stood up for justice for all association members and was targeted by the university authorities.”

Such targeting entailed suspension on false allegations, a wrongful accusation of plagiarism and barring his entry onto the university premises.This legal action comes at a time when not only Kotaiah alleged caste discrimination from Parvaiz but also accusations from the MANUU Teachers Association, of which the Assistant Professor is General Secretary, regarding the VC’s alleged incompetence and vindictive behavior have come to the fore too.