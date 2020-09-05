Prayers resume at Makkah Masjid, Shahi Masjid; Muslims rejoice

Hyderabad: Finally after the five long months wait, historical Makkah Masjid at Charminar and Shahi Masjid at public garden will be thrown open for five times prayers. The decision has triggered a wave of happiness among Muslims.

Government has decided to open the mosques with the condition of maximum 50 devotees and maintenance of physical distancing. From September 21, there will be permission for 100 devotees.

Both the mosques were closed for devotees in March with the beginning of lockdown. Even the Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha prayers were not offered in both the mosques. Only five people are being allowed to offer prayer on Fridays.

Despite lifting of lockdown, both the mosques remained closed because over 200 devotees offer prayers in normal days and on Fridays the mosques are visited by thousands of devotees. After unlock 4, central government announced some more relaxations.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali after consultation with minority welfare minister K Eshwar decided to open the two mosques for devotees. Chief executive Officer Waqf Board Mohammed Qasim who is also district minority welfare officer told that marking will be done in the mosques for maintaining physical distancing. Children less than 10 years of age and elderly people aged above 60 years will not be allowed in the mosques. Devotees will have to bring prayer mats along with them and perform ablution at their homes.

In a meeting on Wednesday at Mahmood Ali, Home Minister's office along with a few other designated individuals Mumtaz Ahmed, Ahmed Pasha Qadiri, A.K Khan and Mohammed Qasim this decision was taken.

Historical Makkah Masjid will not be open for tourists. Gates of mosques will be open at the time of prayers only.

Superintendent of Makkah Masjid Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui told that as per government instructions, screening and sanitizers will be arranged at the entrance of the mosques. He appealed devotees to follow government issued guidelines in view of the pandemic.

Source: Siasat news