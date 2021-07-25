Raj Kundra’s employees turn witnesses in pornography racket case

Mumbai: Four employees of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, informed Mumbai Police sources on Sunday.

Mumbai Police sources informed ANI that four of Raj Kundra’s employees have turned witnesses in the pornography racket case.

They further added that these employees have furnished the entire information about the working of the racket to the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, increasing trouble for Kundra.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and will remain in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till July 27.

The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case.

Meanwhile, investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in Kundra’s Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai’s Andheri during searches.

As per sources, Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.