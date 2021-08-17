Rakhi Sawant upset with Bigg Boss OTT makers

Mumbai: Bigg Boss veteran and nation’s one of the all time favourite contestants Rakhi Sawant is known for entertaining audiences with her jokes and gimmicks.

With the ‘over the top’ concept this year, the actress is upset about not being invited for Bigg Boss OTT. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz graced the show and that has made her more upset!

As most know, Rakhi has been associated with Bigg Boss since its first-ever season. She was declared the 3rd runner-up during her season. She later returned last year and proved her ‘entertainment factor.’ Soon after her entry, TRPs charted and the controversial show reached new heights.

But Rakhi Sawant is upset that a lot of people are being invited on Bigg Boss OTT, but she hasn’t been. Just not that, she goes onto claim that she is Bigg Boss’ first wife. She captioned her video posted on Instagram, “Naaraz Hu Bigg Boss OTT. Arey Arey main bahot naaraaz hu. Yeh kya hai, show ka naam Bigg Boss OTT and OTT ki queen ko nahi bulaya!! Bigg Boss main aapki pehli patni hu…. Main aa rahi hu.”

Rakhi Sawant doesn’t stop there. She adds, “I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called #Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss. Karan (Johar) bhai toh dhamaka kar rahe hai. He is scolding everyone so much. But everyone is so hot-headed like a volcano about to erupt. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka. I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT.”