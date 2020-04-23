Ramadan in Saudi Arabia: Here are live updates on Moon sighting

Riyadh: In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan is likely to start on 24th April. However, the final date can be confirmed only after the sighting of the crescent.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia and across the world are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. Millions are in lockdown due to the outbreak.

Live updates:

1. In Malaysia, Egypt, Singapore, Indonesia and Philippines, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan will be 24th April.

2. Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State wishes Muslims around the world.

On this blessed occasion for Muslims around the world, may the holy month of Ramadan remind us all of the importance of shared compassion, service, and support for one another. I wish all who celebrate a #RamadanKareem. pic.twitter.com/12uAaEiGjo — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 23, 2020

3. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends greetings.

On behalf of people and residents in the UAE, I wish All around the world a blessed Ramadan. May it bring us good health, prosperity and peace. Together, we will lead our world towards the better. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 23, 2020

Appeal to Muslims

It may be noted that several countries’ religious authorities, including Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, have ruled that prayers during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr be performed at home.

In India too, many religious and known personalities have appealed to Muslims to follow social distancing norms during the holy month.

WHO guidelines

World Health Organization (WHO) had also issued a set of COVID-19 guidelines for religious practices during the month.

Ramadan will start either on 25th or 26th April.

