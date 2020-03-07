menu
search
7 Mar 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Ranveer Singh gives sneak-peek into upcoming sports-drama ’83’

Posted by Qayam Published: March 07, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
Ranveer Singh gives sneak-peek into upcoming sports-drama ’83’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Saturday, Tweeted an image from a scene from his upcoming flick ’83’, in which he is hosting the Cricket World Cup trophy.

Singh is set to play the character of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory back in 1983.

Also Read
Discovery launches dance challenge ahead of ‘Into the wild’

The sports-drama also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh.

Also Read
Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra

The movie is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved