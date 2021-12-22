realme GT 2 series set to launch on Jan 4

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme on Wednesday confirmed that its much-awaited realme GT 2 series is all set to make its debut on January 4, and will be launched in China.

The company said that the realme GT 2 Pro is the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

“With its most premium flagship line-up ever, realme aims to bring leap-forward technologies to millions of users worldwide, break into the high-end market and be on the forefront of leading tech innovations,” the company said in a statement.

“At the realme GT 2 series special event, the brand introduced three world-first technologies — a back cover made of bio-polymer material, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera and realme’s Innovation Forward Communication,” it added.

Recently, the company said that the 150-degree ultra-wide camera would expand the phone’s field of view by 278 per cent compared to the main camera’s 84-degree field.

The realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of three technologies — the world’s first ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360A degree near-field communication (NFC) technology.

realme GT 2 Pro also integrates the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function, increasing the sensing area by 500 per cent and the sensing distance by 20 per cent.

The entire upper part of the GT 2 Pro senses NFC signals in either direction, facilitating the use of NFC for swiping cards or smartphones.

realme said that its upcoming smartphone series has been co-designed by Naoto Fukasawa and realme Design Studio with a unique “Paper Tech Master” design to appeal to a younger audience and give users a premium feel.