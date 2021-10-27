Relief to Indians as Oman approves Covaxin vaccine

Muscat: In a major relief to thousands of non-resident Indians (NRI) in Oman, the Indian embassy in Oman on Wednesday announced that the gulf country has now included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its list of approved COVID-19 vaccinations.

The embassy of India in Oman took to Twitter and wrote, “COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN.”

“All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine,” the embassy shared in a press release.

“All other COVID-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers,” it added.

The Embassy of India in Oman conveyed its gratitude to the Omani government for their cooperation in getting Covaxin approved.

Travellers who have received the AstraZeneca or Covishield vaccine are already allowed to travel to Oman without being quarantined. According to reports, Oman has allowed fully vaccinated flights from 20 countries, including India, to enter the country from September 1, with those with negative RT-PCR reports exempt from quarantine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on October 26, 2021 that the Emergency Use List (EUL) Technical Advisory Group (TAG) has determined that additional clarifications are needed from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to make a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of Covaxin.