‘Reviving Mughal Empire’: Saif-Kareena trolled yet again over son’s name

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have fallen prey for a controversy yet again for reportedly naming their second son as ‘Jehangir’. Last month, Kareena’s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that his grandson has been named Jeh. After the report went viral, a section of Twitter brutally trolled Saif and Kareena with many alleging that he has been named after Mughal Emperor Jehangir or Jalluddin Akbar.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kareena Kapoor in her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ has revealed that the newborn has been named Jehangir. Jeh is apparently a short form of the same.

Kareena, Saif face flak

Ever since news regarding the child’s name was out on Monday night, Twitter erupted with trolls and backlash for naming the newborn after the Mughal emperor.

On social media user wrote, “Jihadi Mughal Dynasty is being recreated in India this time not by invasion but by Love Jihad Indian resources used to create neo subversives. Names symbolise what they mean

What has happened to Hindu girls who walk into the abyss of Love Jihad to produce neo jihadis.”

Another wrote, “1st Amrita then #KareenaKapoor become #KareenaKapoorKhan & now her son named #Jehangir & #TaimurAliKhan this is the way where Hindus going to lose its identity, next may be #Shahjahan & #Aurangzeb. #SaifAliKhan trying to revive #Mughal emperor. #SayNoToConversion.”

Take a look at the tweets below.

#KareenaKapoorKhan is a baby-making Machine and #SaifAliKhan is on a mission to revive #Mughal emperor first child name #Taimur second child #Jehangir and his third child name will be next #akbar And then Aurangzeb and so on. #karismakapoor #PMKisan pic.twitter.com/Vna7uKuHco — sonalisharma (@sonalis72) August 10, 2021

Dear #SaifAliKhan



After Taimur and Jahangir Ali Khan, what next?



AURANGZEB..!! — Arnab Goswami (@ArnabUnofficial) August 10, 2021

Web series on Mughals I think. Shahjahan, Aurangzeb, Bahadur Shah Zafar are in the waiting. He will complete the series surely. — Sharad Tonpe 🇮🇳 (@SharadTonpe) August 10, 2021

Taimur first & now Jehangir doesn't surprise me anymore.



Remember after the box office success of "Tanhaji" the actor said that Tanhaji story is a fictional story.



It is shameful after insulting Martha & Maharashtra pride he is still living & earning in Mumbai. #SaifAliKhan — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) August 10, 2021

Looks like #KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan will form the Team of the Mughal Ruler,

First #taimur and now #Jehangir.

Who will be next …..😲😛 pic.twitter.com/hIUH9Ac3ba — Rajul (@Rajul09014971) August 10, 2021

#SaifAliKhan seems to be giving justice to all Muslim Dynasties.First Ibrahim(Lodhi)..then Taimur(lung) & Now Jehangir(Moghul)..Hope someday Asif Jah dynasty from Hyderabad will get their turn 🤣🤣



Anyway its a tight slap on all who criticized him on choosing the name Taimur — Patel (@Patelshyd) August 10, 2021

Taimur Ali Khan name controversy

This isn’t the first time the ‘Tashan’ actors are receiving flak for the name of their child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan received huge backlash for naming their first son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple courted controversy in 2016 for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur – the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, the couple denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror back then, Saif said, “Social media just makes it clear what everybody is thinking in a sense. There is a lot of anonymity from the side of the people who are doing the talking so they feel free to say whatever they like, and sometimes they get very nasty…And that’s fine. It doesn’t mean that twenty, thirty or forty years ago people weren’t thinking similar things but maybe they did not have an outlet then.”