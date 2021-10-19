Salman Khan rents a house in Bandra; its cost will stun you!

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, whose success and stardom are no secret, has reportedly finalized a rent agreement worth 8.25 lakhs per month for his new duplex apartment in Bandra.

The Bigg Boss host, who resides in Galaxy apartments and is the proud owner of multiple properties in Mumbai has renewed the agreement with the owners Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, reports said.

The name of the apartment is Maqba heights and he has rented the sassy duplex for a period of 11 months. The luxurious abode is reportedly on the 17th and 18th floor of the building which will be used as a writer’s pad for Salman Khan’s productions

Bhaijaan is currently busy with the 15th season of Bigg Boss following which he shall feature in some exciting projects. He has Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. It is a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern.

Apart from this, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3, the third instalment of the RAW agent series which is also set to hit the screens next year. Salman will be reprising his role as Tiger, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist and Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the female lead role of Zoya.