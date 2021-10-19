Bigg Boss 15: Two contestants removed from show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is grabbing headlines for various reasons. The controversial reality show, which kick-started on a high note is experiencing rivalries and many strategies by the contestants in its third week itself. And now, in the upcoming episode of Salman Khan‘s show, we will see a very shocking twist taking place inside the house.

Makers have planned for a double mid-week elimination, which is why there was no eviction in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to The Real Khabri, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been removed from Bigg Boss 15. This has come as a shock to many of the duo’s fans who have been calling out the makers for such an ‘unfair’ decision. They are also demanding that both the girls should be brought back inside the house again.

A lot of netizens have tweeted out saying that instead of Donal and Vidhi, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 should have had voted out Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh.

One user wrote, “Feeling betrayed…how could all hm take this two name… don’t they have their own opinion…so disappointed of everybody there# VidhiPandya BRING BACK VIDHI.”

Another user tweeted, “Shocked to watch and hearing that donal and vidhi is out of the bb house its realy shocking for me both deserve to stay in bb house sad for umar he is cry for his friends but he is strong he will strong and more shinning in upcoming days #VidhiPandya #DonalBisht #UmarRiaz.”

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat have been announced as the new captain of Bigg Boss 15 as Shamita Shetty’s tenure came to an end. The other contestants who are nominated for this week are reportedly — Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty annd Vishal Kotian.