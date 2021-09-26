Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is decent, affordable tablet

New Delhi: With the rise of work from home culture or online classes, tablets are back in action again. Keeping that in mind, Samsung has recently unveiled a new tab — Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — for Indian users.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in a 3GB+32GB storage variant priced at Rs 14,999 for LTE and Rs 11,999 for the WIFI model. It is available in two stylish colours of gray and silver.

Being an affordable tablet, it doesn’t come with a stylus.

We used the LTE variant in silver colour for a while and here’s how it fared.

In terms of looks, the tablet is sleek with slim bezels and weighs around 366 grams. It is light to hold, has a compact form factor and is 8 mm thin.

Though, I found it a little heavy when I used it with its cover but is the tablet is portable and easy to carry. The silver colour adds a rustic look to it.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch display along with a resolution of 1340×800 pixels. The display is bigger than that of regular smartphones, so, therefore, it can be good for online classes, binge-watching your favourite shows or movies.

The screen is bright enough to be used in broad daylight.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite packs an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP camera for selfies.

We found the camera department to be decent as the front camera is enough to get you through video calls and the rear camera too produced better results.

The good part is that the front camera supports login smoothly via facial recognition.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also comes with powerful dual speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound to bring you closer to the stories when watching your favourite movies and shows.

The tablet is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor to ensure smooth and fast gaming performance as the chipset is designed for highly mobile and capable tablet devices with global cellular connectivity.

The MT8768T embeds a connectivity system that includes a 4G LTE Cat-7 modem, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS.

On our usage, we found that it did not lag while multitasking and it could handle not-so-heavy games perfectly.

In terms of storage, the tablet comes with up to 32GB of internal storage and that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The tablet features a long-lasting battery of 5100mAh, 15W Adaptive fast charging, which lasted around a day on a single charge.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite works seamlessly with your ecosystem of Galaxy devices — from your phone to your wearable devices. You can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your tablet, even when your smartphone is out of reach.

Conclusion: At this price point, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a decent device that is meant to fulfill the entertainment needs of young Indian consumers.