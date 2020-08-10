Sanjay vs Sanjay: Nirupam attacks Raut for comments on Sushant’s family

MUMBAI: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday launched a veiled attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, accusing him of making “frivolous” statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and said the saffron party should show sensibility.

Without naming Raut, Nirupam tweeted, “Shiv Sena’s MP is making frivolous comments about #Sushant_Singh_Rajput’s family. Each family has its own story. Those in the Shiv Sena too have many of them.”

Nirupam also said each family has its own story, including those in the Sena.

“But Sushant’s death is a sensitive subject. Shiv Sena should show sensitivity and not this frivolity,” he wrote in Hindi.

Sanjay Raut had on Sunday claimed Rajput did not share good relations with his father, whose second marriage, the Shiv Sena leader added, was not acceptable to the actor.

He made the comments in his weekly column ”Rokhthok” in party mouthpiece ”Saamana”.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his Bandra home on June 14.

Writing in his column, Raut claimed, “His father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface,” Raut said.

Source: With PTI inputs