Saudi Arabia likely to witness 40 days of biting cold from Dec 7

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is likely to witness a 40-day-long cold season from December 7, 2021 to January 14, 2022, according to a prominent weather expert.

The weather expert and a member of the committee for nomenclature of distinguished climatic conditions in Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al-Hussaini, took to Twitter and wrote, “The 40-day period, known as Al-Murabaniyah, will begin this year on December 7 (Jamad Al-Awwal 3, 1443), which is the actual start date of the winter season, ending on January 14, 2022 (Jamad Al-Akher 11).”

The actual beginning of the astronomical winter in the northern hemisphere is from December 21 (Jamad Al-Awwal 17), Al-Hussaini adds.

Important facts about 40-day long cold season

Al-Murabaniyah, which begins with Winter Solstice, is a period of intense cold that lasts 40 days. Specifically, it is the period extending from December 22 to January 31.

This period is characterized by extreme cold with the chances of frequent snowfall.

The weather remains cooler during this period with daytime temperatures dropping significantly.

The shortest time is during the day and the longest time at night.

The temperatures drop because of the short lifespan of the sun.

Earlier on October 18, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning that the Kingdom is likely to witness a harsh winter in which temperatures will reach below zero degrees Celsius in some regions.