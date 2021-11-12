Saudi Arabia likely to witness 40 days of biting cold from Dec 7

The 40-day period, known as Al-Murabaniyah, will begin this year on December 7, 2021.

Published: 12th November 2021
Saudi Arabia is likely to witness 40-day-long cold season from Dec 7
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is likely to witness a 40-day-long cold season from December 7, 2021 to January 14, 2022, according to a prominent weather expert.

The weather expert and a member of the committee for nomenclature of distinguished climatic conditions in Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al-Hussaini, took to Twitter and wrote, “The 40-day period, known as Al-Murabaniyah, will begin this year on December 7 (Jamad Al-Awwal 3, 1443), which is the actual start date of the winter season, ending on January 14, 2022 (Jamad Al-Akher 11).”

The actual beginning of the astronomical winter in the northern hemisphere is from December 21 (Jamad Al-Awwal 17), Al-Hussaini adds.

Important facts about 40-day long cold season

  • Al-Murabaniyah, which begins with Winter Solstice, is a period of intense cold that lasts 40 days. Specifically, it is the period extending from December 22 to January 31.
  • This period is characterized by extreme cold with the chances of frequent snowfall.
  • The weather remains cooler during this period with daytime temperatures dropping significantly.
  • The shortest time is during the day and the longest time at night.
  • The temperatures drop because of the short lifespan of the sun.

Earlier on October 18, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning that the Kingdom is likely to witness a harsh winter in which temperatures will reach below zero degrees Celsius in some regions.

