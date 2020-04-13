Saudi may suspend Taraweeh prayers

NEW DELHI: To combat Coronavirus, Saudi Arabia might be suspending taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has announced.

According to a report in Al Riyadh, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, said, “The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health,” he said.

On the funeral prayer, Al Sheikh clarified that since they are not the obligatory prayers and therefore can be performed individually.

“This is a precaution in line with the prohibition of gatherings, so that funeral prayers take place at cemeteries should not exceed five to six of the deceased’s relatives, and the rest pray at their homes,” he emphasised.

The Saudi Ministry of Health has reported 429 new cases of coronavirus in the kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (429) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (41) حالة تعافي ليصبح مجموع الحالات المتعافية (761) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/qXXMkzhTd9 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 12, 2020

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, extended coronavirus curfew until further notice, the interior ministry said on Sunday, April 12.

