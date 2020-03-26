Special Task force formed to monitor essential goods

Hyderabad: In order to ensure free and smooth supply of all essential items from different States Hyderabad city police have formed a special task force. Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department Avinash Mohanty will be heading the newly formed task force.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed that the 20 member special task force comprising DIG rank officer will coordinate with the owners of warehouses, transporters and retailers.

The Price monitoring committee on Essential Commodities will be timely taking the stock of situation.He informed that Hyderabad is the fourth biggest Market in India.

“Its war like situation across the Nation and the Hyderabad city police is committed to ensure smooth flow of all essential commodities. The public is requested to cooperate with police” said police Commissioner.

