Special team to probe murder of man over inter-religious love affair

Belagavi: The Karnataka Police on Tuesday formed a special team under a DSP to probe the murder of 24-year-old Arbaaz Mulla. The parents of the youth have alleged that the girl’s kin belonging to another religion hacked him to death.

The case has been transferred from Railway Police to Belagavi Police. The police have already interrogated 30 persons in this connection. Sources also say that 6 persons have been taken into custody and they are being questioned at an undisclosed location.

There have been allegations of a Hindu outfit and the police are moving cautiously in the case considering the sensitivity of the issue. The investigation officers are trying to gather evidence.

Arbaaz Mulla’s body was found on a railway track on the outskirts of the city on September 28. It looked like a case of suicide as the police found his head and body lying separately on the tracks. His hands and legs were tied and the body was totally mangled by a train.

Initially, police thought that he committed suicide by jumping before a train. However, a post mortem report found that Arbaaz was attacked before he was crushed by the train.

Arbaaz Mulla, a resident of Khanapur, is alleged to have been lynched by the family members of a girl with whom he was in love.

Arbaaz was set to marry the girl. After coming to know about this, the parents and relatives of the girl are suspected to have hacked him to death.

Arbaaz’s mother Nazeema Shaik in her complaint has accused Ram Sena activist Maharaj along with two others of the murder. She has also suspected the role of the girl’s father and two others. She has said that Arbaaz was getting threatening calls from Maharaj and others.