SRK-Gauri among richest Bollywood couples; here’s list

Mumbai: Successful Bollywood stars have carved a niche for themselves in the industry and have established themselves as the bankable celebs. They earn hefty salaries from their blockbuster film roles and luxury brand endorsements. Some end up marrying their co-stars, while others have tied the knot with successful tycoons who earn really big. In this write-up, let’s have a look at three popular and richest couples of tinsel town who believe in living a king-size, luxurious life.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Instagram)

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, whose stardom is known to all, is one of the highest paid actors in India. He is married to his teenage love Gauri Khan. He might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family.

According to GQ India magazine, one of the top-paid actors SRK is the richest actor of Bollywood with a net worth of $600 million i.e Rs. 4300 crores.

On the other hand, Gauri Khan’s massive net worth is somewhere around Rs 1600 crores (according to various reports).

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are no doubt one of the most popular, stylish and power couple in the world of both sports and entertainment. Anushka is one of the most finest and gorgeous actress of B-town and Virat continues to make India proud with his cricket skills.

As per GQ India report, the net worth of Anushka Sharma is Rs 350 crore. On the other hand, Kohli’s net worth is around Rs 900 crore.

3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Bollywood’s “It Couple” Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred in a number of films together and have been married since 2018. While Deepika has a net worth is nearly Rs 360 crore, Ranveer’s is over 220 crores.

4. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Instagram)

Also known as ‘Khiladi of Bollywood‘, Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most successful, hardworking and sincere stars in the industry. The actor has been in the film career for nearly 30 years now and has appeared in over 100 films. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 2000 crores.

Akshay and Twinkle have been termed as a ‘power couple’ in Bollywood. Twinkle Khanna, who was a renowned actress initially, is a successful published author, a newspaper columnist, fashion designer and also producer.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Instagram)

Bebo and Saif are one of the richest couples in Bollywood. It is quite evident to that Saif Ali Khan has inherited the Pataudi Palace and earns huge from other sources as well, including acting, Kareena, reportedly, has a net worth of close to Rs 400 crores.