SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 25271 posts

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued recruitment notification to fill 25271 posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (GD).

As per the notification, the constable posts are available under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) whereas, Rifleman posts are in Assam Rifles (AR).

The details of posts in various armed forces are as follows:

Force Number of posts BSF 7545 CISF 8464 SSB 3806 ITBP 1431 ITBP 3785 SSF 240 TOTAL 25271

Eligibility for SSC GD constable recruitment 2021

The candidates must have passed matriculation or 10th class examination. Those who are holding an NCC certificate will be granted incentive/bonus marks. NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will get 5 percent of the maximum marks of the examination whereas candidates with NCC ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificates will get three and two percent of the maximum marks respectively.

Apart from educational qualifications, the candidates must also satisfy age limits. They must be in the age group of 18-23 years as on August 1, 2021, i.e., they should not have been born earlier than August 2, 1998, and later than August 1, 2003.

However, the upper age limit is relaxed for candidates of some categories.

Selection process

The recruitment process for SSC GD constable recruitment 2021 will consist of

Computer Based Examination Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) Medical examination Document verification

The first stage of the recruitment process is Computer Based Examination. In the examination, there will be 100 questions carrying 100 marks. The time allotted for the examination is 90 minutes.

The question paper will have four sections, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/ Hindi. The maximum mark of each section is 25.

Candidates who clear the examination will be eligible for PET/PST.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website of SSC (click here). The last for submission of applications is August 31, 2021.

The application fee is Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification.