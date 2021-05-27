Stranded Indian frontline workers request entry into UAE

Dubai: Indian frontline workers, who have contributed to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently stranded due to the ongoing flight ban, have urged authorities for their return to the Gulf nation, a media report said on Thursday.

Currently, a number of UAE residents hailing from the Indian subcontinent are stranded in their home countries due to flight bans while they were on vacations, said The Khaleej Times report.

Residents, including healthcare workers, were on vacations in their home country when the UAE announced a travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

“I’m an employee, a frontline nurse in Dubai, working for a reputed hospital and serving people. I went to India on vacation on April 1 after successfully fighting the second wave of COVID-19 in Dubai. But I’m unable to fly back to Dubai,” Sandhya, a registered nurse, told Khaleej Times.

Sandhya added that said she might lose her job if she doesn’t return to the UAE on time. Sanjeev Kumar, another UAE resident who works for a medical centre, is also stuck in India due to the flight ban.

Since Kumar received the COVID-19 jab in Dubai, he urged the UAE authorities to allow those stranded residents who are vaccinated to return.

He requested that work permit holders should be allowed to return to the UAE because their families survive on their monthly salaries.

In the wake of the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India, the UAE has first imposed the flight ban on April 25.

The ban has now been extended until June 14.