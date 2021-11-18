Tawakkalna issues permits, tickets for Hajj and Umrah services

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th November 2021 5:37 pm IST
Hajj

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalana app on Wednesday announced that it has included a feature for overseas pilgrims coming for Hajj and Umrah.

The app will now allow the pilgrims to purchase tickets and will issue permits, those who wish to renew their permits may visit the Hajj and Umrah section and click on ‘Issue permit’ and choose the day and date of travel along with the permit type.

After the selection of the permit type, the applicant will be asked regarding the gathering point and the city from which he is traveling to the Kingdom.

The permit will be issued and reviewed after the applicant clicks on ‘Issue Permit’. According to a report by the Saudi Gazzette, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah on November 13 announced the launch of a service, which would permit Umrah and prayers in the Grand Mosque, along with the visit to the Prophet’s Mosque through Eatmarna and Tawakkalna Applications.

