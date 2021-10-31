Telangana: Hunt begins for people who ignored second COVID-19 dose

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare (DPH&FW) has begun its search for people who gave a miss to the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is said that 30% of the fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana are due to partially vaccinated people, which is a serious cause of concern for the DPH. It is to be noted that approximately 36 lakh people, across the state, have skipped their second dose among which 6,36,262 people are from Hyderabad, while Medchal and Rangareddy districts have reported 4,90,582 and 4,77,539 people respectively, who are semi vaccinated.

Negligence and hesitancy regarding vaccination have also played a major role in preventing people from taking the jab, it is reported that most people under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and its peripheral areas have skipped the vaccine due to the aforementioned reasons.

According to a report by Hans India, people from urban areas are most likely to be spreaders of COVID-19. To locate these people the department of Health had recently held a meeting to take stock of the situation. Earlier the state government had initiated a 10-day mobile vaccination campaign, In order to vaccinate those yet to receive their second dose, and also administer the first dose. The special vehicles have been deployed in different parts of the city, from Saturday, and the officials will ask people to get their jabs.