Telangana: Scholarship registration date extended



Hyderabad: The last date for registration of students and colleges on the Telangana e-Pass website for sanction of fresh and renewal of scholarships in the academic year 2020-21 has been extended up to July 31.

The State government is offering post-matric scholarships for scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), backward class (BC), economically backward class (EBC), minorities and physically challenged students and registrations can be done on the website http://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in

The government has opened the e-pass website from October 14, 2020 to May 31, 2021 for colleges and students registrations for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for the academic year 2020-21. Due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, eligible students could not register their applications, the SC development department said in a press release on Thursday.

“Considering the facts, the government hereby extends the date up to July 31, 2021 to open the e-Pass website for registrations of students and colleges for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for the academic year 2020-21,” it added.

However, the website shall not be functional for 48 hours starting 9 pm on July 9 to 9 pm on July 11 as the state data center scheduled maintenance work.