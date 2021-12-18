Telangana suffers from cold wave as minimum temperatures dip

Hyderabad: The cold wave continues to tighten its grip on Telangana as temperatures dip in various parts of the state. Serilingampally recorded a temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, as minimum temperatures continue to dip in Hyderabad.

As opposed to the normal temperature of 18 degrees at this time of the month the city recorded 13 degrees Celsius on Friday. The IMD-H has issued a yellow alert for the city till December 19. An orange alert has also been issued for December 20 and 21.

According to an India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) official, the state is likely to witness a further decrease in the temperature. According to the forecast for the next five days, the minimum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to dip by three to four degrees Celsius, along with the surface wind of six to eight kilometres per hour. Night temperatures in several localities might drop below 15 degrees Celsius.

As per a report by Telangana Today, IMD-H Duty officer, LV Rao was of the view, “The northern parts of the country are witnessing western disturbance, due to which the temperatures in Telangana are dropping.”

Various districts in the state are facing the cold wave as the temperature continues to drop below 10 degrees celsius. Districts such as Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 8 degrees celsius on Friday. The weather department has issued an orange warning for districts including Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, and Mahabubabad.