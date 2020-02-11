Telugu actress comments on Akbaruddin Owaisi’s representation

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Commenting on the representation made by MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, noted Telugu actress, Madhavilatha wrote on Facebook account that change has started.

She was making a reference to the representation made by Mr. Owaisi for sanctioning Rs. 10 crores for Mahankali Temple of Lal Darwaza.

Criticizing this issue, Raja Singh, BJP MLA told that Mr. KCR encouraged Mr. Owaisi to make this representation to give the impression that MIM is a secular party and it is an ally of TRS.

Also Read Raja Singh reacts after Akbaruddin sought Mahankali temple expansion

Raja Singh demanded KCR to persuade Akbaruddin Owaisi to apologize on the earlier controversial remarks made by Owaisi against the Hindus. If this is done, Raja Singh said that he would extend support to Akbaruddin Owaisi.